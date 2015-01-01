|
Citation
Aizpitarte A, Tamarit-Sumalla JM, Hernández-Hidalgo P, Arantegui Arràez L. Vict. Offender 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The experience of violence directly impacts abused women's sense of self. This study explores the identity construction processes of women who have experienced intimate partner violence. It mainly focuses on analyzing how being involved in violent relationships and going through the criminal justice system has impacted women's self-perception. The participants were twenty-three women residing in Spain (aged 23-65) whose cases had been reported and prosecuted. In-depth interviews were conducted to collect their experiences based on a phenomenological qualitative research methodology.
Language: en
Keywords
criminal justice system; Intimate partner violence; qualitative study; self-perception; violence