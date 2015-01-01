Abstract

The current study investigated the continuous behaviors of deceptive and honest individuals calling 911 to report a homicide. Using the Continuous Assessment of Interpersonal Dynamics (CAID) methodology, judges coded the stream of emotional and helpful behaviors expressed by 911 callers (n = 82). Consistent with past models of deception, deceptive 911 callers tended to express higher levels of mean emotional behavior and lower levels of mean helpful behavior than honest callers. Additionally, deceptive callers' emotional behavior increased, and their helpful behavior decreased during the call at greater trajectories than honest callers.

