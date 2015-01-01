SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Markey P, Martin A, Berry B, Feeney E, Slotter E. J. Police Crim. Psychol. 2023; 38(2): 519-527.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11896-022-09567-x

The current study investigated the continuous behaviors of deceptive and honest individuals calling 911 to report a homicide. Using the Continuous Assessment of Interpersonal Dynamics (CAID) methodology, judges coded the stream of emotional and helpful behaviors expressed by 911 callers (n = 82). Consistent with past models of deception, deceptive 911 callers tended to express higher levels of mean emotional behavior and lower levels of mean helpful behavior than honest callers. Additionally, deceptive callers' emotional behavior increased, and their helpful behavior decreased during the call at greater trajectories than honest callers.


911 calls; Deception; Homicide investigations; Open data; Preregistered

