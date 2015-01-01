Abstract

Seeking and receiving social support following violent and abusive relationships is a complex process, involving a range of barriers for anyone. LGBTQ survivors of intimate partner violence face additional barriers to both seeking and receiving appropriate help, yet few studies have explored the way these barriers are navigated from the experiential viewpoint. Knowledge of the subjective journey to access social support may help improve social work practice with LGBTQ people leaving abusive relationships. This study explored the lived experiences of support-seeking through in-depth interviews with LGBTQ survivors of IPV in Sweden ( n = 7, age range 18-56). Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis was used for interview design, conduct, and analysis to offer a detailed, first-person, and contextual account of the support-seeking process. Drawing on a phenomenological analysis of lifeworlds, five main themes were produced which illuminate some of the shared experiential features of participants' journeys to access support. Within each main theme, the analysis also highlights divergences relating to participants' differing lifeworlds. The analysis thus provides an in-depth, phenomenological understanding of the support-seeking process, including the barriers to, but also the individual and social enablers of, seeking support. Support-seeking processes for LGBTQ survivors of IPV may, at the experiential level, be more diffuse than current theoretical models suggest, with relational 'strategies of navigation' being of primary concern to individuals. For policy and practice, the importance of the wide range of generic professionals, who may be the first point of contact, should be emphasised, as well as the role of family and friends as a support and catalyst in the support-seeking process.

