Abstract

The suicide crisis syndrome (SCS) and suicidal ideation (SI) are differentially linked to short-term suicide risk. Since both are theoretically and empirically linked to stressful life events, which have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a clear understanding of these processes may be essential for suicide prevention. Thus, the present study examined (a) associations between SCS, SI, and total number of stressful life events and (b) relations between specific types of stressful life events, SCS, and SI. Participants (N = 5,528) across 10 participating countries completed an anonymous online battery of self-report measures assessing stressful life events, SCS symptoms, and SI during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a negative binomial regression, the association between SCS and the total number of stressful life events was approximately two to three times stronger than that of the relation between SI and the number of stressful life events. Relationship-related and role/identity-related stressors were most consistently related to SCS and SI cross-nationally. Remaining vigilant of the link between stressful life events, SI, and SCS is imperative in preventing suicide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SCS has a stronger relationship to stressful life events than SI in a way that appears relatively invariant to cross-cultural differences. SCS and SI may identify two divergent pathways to suicidal behavior. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved)

