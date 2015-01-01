Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals experience high levels of minority stress, as well as a high prevalence of suicidality and self-harm. The current study investigates if emotion regulation mediates the relationships of minority stressors with self-harm and suicidality. TGD adult primary care patients (N = 115) completed a survey including measures of minority stressors, emotion dysregulation, self-harm, and suicidality. Emotion regulation mediated the relationship between victimisation and suicidality. Emotion regulation did not mediate the relationship between victimisation and self-harm. TGD individuals' suicide risk may be increased when they experience victimisation through increased emotion dysregulation.

