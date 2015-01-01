SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Drescher CF, Kassing F, Mahajan A, Stepleman LM. Psychol. Sex. 2023; 14(2): 432-444.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19419899.2023.2164867

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) individuals experience high levels of minority stress, as well as a high prevalence of suicidality and self-harm. The current study investigates if emotion regulation mediates the relationships of minority stressors with self-harm and suicidality. TGD adult primary care patients (N = 115) completed a survey including measures of minority stressors, emotion dysregulation, self-harm, and suicidality. Emotion regulation mediated the relationship between victimisation and suicidality. Emotion regulation did not mediate the relationship between victimisation and self-harm. TGD individuals' suicide risk may be increased when they experience victimisation through increased emotion dysregulation.


Language: en

Keywords

emotion regulation; gender diverse; self-harm; suicidality; Transgender

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print