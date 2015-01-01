Abstract

BACKGROUND: Since psychological well-being can predict the individuals' suicidal ideation, therapeutic interventions such as reminiscence can be helpful for these persons. This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of reminiscence intervention on psychological well-being among individuals with a history of suicide attempt.



METHODS: This study was a randomized controlled trial. The population of this study consisted of individuals who had attempted suicide and referred to public hospitals in Shiraz. The sample size in each control and experimental group was estimated to be 20 people.



RESULTS: The comparison of the mean score of depression in the intervention and control groups showed that the two groups did not have a significant difference before the intervention (P=0.414), while immediately after the intervention (P<0.001) and one month after it (P=0.003) a significant difference was observed. Also, the mean score of anxiety immediately after the intervention and one month after the intervention was significantly different between the intervention and control groups (P<0.05). In the stage immediately after the intervention, the comparison of the mean scores of self-esteem in the intervention and control groups showed a significant relationship (P=0.019).



CONCLUSION: It can be said that this intervention has been effective in reducing the symptoms of anxiety and depression and increasing the self-esteem of people who have a history of attempted suicide.

