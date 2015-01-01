|
Gibbs DJ, Villodas ML, Kainz K, Francis AM. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2023; 145: e106805.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Tens of thousands of youth age out of the foster care system each year without a permanent family, and many do so after having their parents' rights severed through involuntary termination of parental rights. These legal orphans have no permanent supportive living situation and no legal relationship to their families, putting them at particular risk of poor developmental outcomes in emerging adulthood due to limited levels of social support. Despite rising concerns from practitioners and researchers, no empirical evidence exists showing potential implications of legal orphanhood. This study estimated a series of logistic regression models using linked administrative and survey data to determine whether one's status as a legal orphan was associated with increased odds of experiencing insecure housing, substance abuse, and incarceration when compared to other youth who have aged out of foster care.
Language: en
Aging out; Child development; Child welfare; Empirical legal studies; Foster care; Legal orphans