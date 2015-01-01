SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dajo U, Tachia-Bai M. Wukari Int. Stud. J. 2022; 6(2): e32.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Federal University Wukari, Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Wukari International Studies Group)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The research examined the impact of child labour practices on the wellbeing of almajirai children in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State. Almajirai (Almajiri-singular) are children between 3-17years old who migrate from rural to urban areas or other neighbouring African countries such as Niger Republic or Chad to city centres in northern Nigeria in pursuit of Qur'anic education. While undertaking the training to acquire qur'anic education, these children do not receive any form of support from their parents, teachers, community or the government. As a result of neglect, almajirai children do not have access to descent food, clothing, health, housing and other essential services. This has consequently pushed them to develop different kinds of coping strategies such as working for people in exchange for food or money. It was against was this background that this research was designed to examine child …


Language: en
