Akpa PA, Akpar T, Fada SA. Wukari Int. Stud. J. 2023; 7(1): 491-501.
(Copyright © 2023, Federal University Wukari, Department of History and Diplomatic Studies, Wukari International Studies Group)
One of the challenges confronting nation states is the proliferation of small arms and light weapons. This problem is more pronounce in developing countries where there are porous borders and weak institutions responsible for border security like Nigeria. The proliferation and misuse of small arms and light weapons in the country is progressively complex and multifaceted phenomenon that affects people and insecurity. This paper examined the infiltration of small arms and light weapons into Benue Valley and its impact on the conflict between pastoralists and farmers. Descriptive research design was adopted while the data for the study was generated from interviews and questionnaire instruments. State fragility theory provided framework for the study.
Arms; conflicts; farmers; light; pastoralists; weapons