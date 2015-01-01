Abstract

This paper examines the interconnection between armed conflict, security, education, peace, and development in Nigeria. Nigeria is found to be a country weighed down by violent and structural conflicts border wars, inter-ethnic armed conflict, political and social imbalances, and so on. Consequently, it is a country virtually in a state of perpetual conflict, especially in the Northeast of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa which has affected educational development in the area. Nigeria has a low rating in the Human Development Index and consequently has failed to develop because of incessant conflicts, which make peace elusive in the country. The research used secondary data. Frustration aggression theory was adopted. The research recommends that good governance should be totally up-held in Africa to minimize conflicts in our nations and states, through good policies and programmes. The government should create youth employment schemes. There should be a proper process of conflict resolution through good communication, collaboration, negotiation, conciliation, mediation, Arbitration, and Adjudication.

