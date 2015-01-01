Abstract

BACKGROUND/PURPOSE: License suspensions are a strategy to address alcohol-impaired driving behavior and recidivism following an alcohol driving while impaired (alcohol-DWI) conviction. Little is known about the specific impacts of conviction-related suspensions on safety outcomes and given recent fluctuations in alcohol-impaired driving behavior, crashes, and suspension trends, updated and focused assessments of this intervention are necessary. This study aimed to 1) examine the association between type of recent alcohol-DWI suspension and having a secondary alcohol-related license outcome and/or future crash event in North Carolina (NC) between 2007 and 2016; and 2) assess potential modification of these associations by race/ethnicity.



METHODS: We used linked NC licensing data, NC crash data, and county-level contextual data from a variety of data sources. We compared individuals ages 21 to 64 who sustained initial (1-year) versus repeat (4-year) suspensions for alcohol-related license and crash involvement outcomes. We estimated unadjusted and adjusted hazard ratios (aHRs) using Cox proportional hazards models and produced Kaplan-Meier (KM) survival curves using a three-year follow-up period. After observing statistically significant modification by race/ethnicity, we calculated stratified aHRs for each outcome (Black and White subgroups only, as other subgroups had low numbers of outcomes).



RESULTS: 122,002 individuals sustained at least one alcohol-DWI conviction suspension (117,244 initial, 4,758 repeat). Adjusted KM survival curves indicated that within three years of the index suspension, the predicted risks of having a license outcome and crash outcome were about 8 % and 15 %, respectively, among individuals with an initial suspension and 5 % and 10 %, respectively, among individuals with a repeat suspension. After adjusting for potential confounding, we found that compared to those with an initial suspension, those with repeat suspensions had a lower incidence of future license (aHR: 0.49; 95 % CI: 0.42, 0.57) and crash outcomes (aHR: 0.67; 95 % CI: 0.60, 0.75). Among Black individuals, license outcome incidence was 162 % lower among repeat versus initial index suspension groups (aHR: 0.38; 95 % CI: 0.26, 0.55), while for White individuals, the incidence was 87 % lower (aHR: 0.54; 95 % CI: 0.45, 0.64). Similarly, crash incidence for repeat versus initial suspensions among Black individuals was 56 % lower (aHR: 0.64; 95 % CI: 0.50, 0.83), while only 39 % lower among White individuals (aHR: 0.72; 95 % CI: 0.63, 0.81).



CONCLUSIONS: Decreased incidence of both license and crash outcomes were observed among repeat versus initial index suspensions. The magnitude of these differences varied by race/ethnicity, with larger decreases in incidence among Black compared to White individuals. Future research should examine the underlying mechanisms leading to alcohol-impaired driving behavior, convictions, recidivism, and crashes from a holistic social-ecological perspective so that interventions are designed to both improve road safety and maximize other critical public health outcomes, such as access to essential needs and services (e.g., healthcare and employment)



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving .

Language: en