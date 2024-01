Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The link between cannabis use and psychotic symptoms or disorders is well known. However, the relation between cannabis withdrawal and psychotic symptoms is less studied.



METHODS: To our knowledge, this is the first publication of an observational systematic report of cannabis-induced psychotic disorder with onset during withdrawal. Here, we review patients presenting to a major emergency room in Montreal between January 2020 and September 2023 in a context of psychotic symptoms following cannabis cessation.



RESULTS: 7 male and 1 female patients presented at the peak of cannabis withdrawal with acute psychotic symptoms, representing less than 1% of all emergency service admissions.



CONCLUSIONS: We discuss current knowledge regarding the endocannabinoid system and dopamine homeostasis to formulate hypothesis regarding these observations.

Language: en