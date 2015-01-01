SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li MH, Tai CH, Luh JJ, Chen YJ, Hsu WL, Lee YY. Am. J. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/PHM.0000000000002420

PMID

38207195

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Verbal instruction is one of the most commonly used methods that therapists use to correct walking pattern for people with Parkinson's disease (PD). This study aimed to compare the long-term training effects of two different verbal instructions that either asked the participants to 'take big steps' or 'strike the ground with the heel' on walking ability in individuals with PD.

DESIGN: Forty-five participants with PD were randomized into the big-step (BIG) or heel strike (HS) group. The participants underwent 12 sessions of treadmill and overground gait training. Throughout the interventions, the BIG group received an instruction to 'take big steps,' while the HS group received an instruction to 'strike the ground with your heel.' The primary outcome was gait performance, including velocity, stride length, cadence, and heel strike angle. The participants were assessed before, immediately after, and 1-month after training.

RESULTS: Both groups showed significant improvements in gait performance after training. The HS group showed continuous improvements in velocity and stride length during the follow-up period; however, the BIG group showed slightly decreased performance.

CONCLUSION: A verbal instruction emphasizing heel strike can facilitate long-term retention of walking performance in people with PD.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print