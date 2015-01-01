|
Citation
|
Li MH, Tai CH, Luh JJ, Chen YJ, Hsu WL, Lee YY. Am. J. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38207195
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Verbal instruction is one of the most commonly used methods that therapists use to correct walking pattern for people with Parkinson's disease (PD). This study aimed to compare the long-term training effects of two different verbal instructions that either asked the participants to 'take big steps' or 'strike the ground with the heel' on walking ability in individuals with PD.
Language: en