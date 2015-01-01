Abstract

Sexual violence is a very underdetected public health problem, with important short and long-term consequences on physical, mental, social, sexual and reproductive health, which must be taken into account by health services. Health systems are part of the set of resources necessary for a comprehensive approach from the ecological model: prevention and promotion of healthy sexuality with equality, adequate and coordinated care in the event of sexual assault and subsequent support to prevent sequelae. All sexual violence has health consequences, even those that may seem less serious such as sexual harassment or sexual cyberviolence. We must know the needs of the victim and their possible emotional reactions. A risk assessment will be carried out, the victim will be referred to a hospital if necessary and comprehensive and integrated care will be provided. Care and follow-up must focus on the survivor and with professionals trained in trauma to understand the consequences of sexual violence, offer a safe and trusting environment and know how to reinforce their qualities and support.

Language: es