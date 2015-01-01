Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma-related shame and guilt have been identified as important factors for mental health following interpersonal trauma. For survivors of terror and disasters, however, the role of shame and guilt remains largely unknown. AIMS: To explore the long-term occurrence of trauma-related shame and guilt among survivors of a terror attack, and the potential importance of these emotions for mental health.



METHOD: A total of 347 survivors (48.7% female, mean age at the time of the attack: 19.25 years, s.d. = 4.40) of the 2011 massacre on Utøya island, Norway, participated in face-to-face, semi-structured interviews. Trauma-related shame and guilt were measured with items from the Shame and Guilt After Trauma Scale at 2.5 and 8.5 years post-terror attack. Post-traumatic reactions and anxiety/depression at 8.5 years post-terror attack were measured with the University of California at Los Angeles PTSD Reaction Index and the Hopkins Symptom Checklist-25, respectively. Associations between trauma-related shame/guilt and post-trauma psychopathology were analysed by multiple linear regressions.



RESULTS: Trauma-related shame and guilt were prevalent among survivors at both 2.5 and 8.5 years post-terror attack. In unadjusted analyses, shame and guilt, at both time points, were significantly associated with post-traumatic stress reactions and anxiety/depression. Shame remained significantly associated with mental health when adjusted for guilt. Both earlier and current shame were uniquely related to mental health.



CONCLUSIONS: Trauma-related shame and guilt may be prevalent in survivors of mass trauma several years after the event. Shame, in particular, may play an important role for long-term mental health. Clinicians may find it helpful to explicitly address shame in treatment of mass trauma survivors.

