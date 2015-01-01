Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nightlife environments are high risk settings for sexual violence and bystander intervention programmes are being developed in response. However, more research is needed to understand nightlife-related sexual violence, and factors that influence bystander interventions. This study examined nightlife patron's experiences of sexual violence and associated factors; and relationships between attitudes towards, awareness and experience of sexual violence, and confidence to intervene.



METHODS: Cross-sectional on-street survey of nightlife patrons (N = 307, aged 18+) on a night out in an English city. Surveys (7.30pm-1.30am; Wednesday-Saturday) established sexual violence awareness, myth acceptance, and experience, and confidence to intervene. Participant's socio-demographics, nightlife alcohol consumption, and frequency of nightlife usage were collected.



RESULTS: 58.0% had ever experienced sexual violence whilst on a night out. In adjusted analyses, sexual violence was higher amongst females (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 4.0; p < 0.001), and regular nightlife patrons (AOR 2.1; p < 0.05). The majority agreed that they would feel confident asking someone who has experienced sexual violence if they are okay/would like support (92.2%). In adjusted analyses, confidence to intervene was higher amongst those who agreed that sexual violence was an issue in nightlife (AOR 3.6; p < 0.05), however it reduced as sexual violence myth acceptance increased (AOR 0.5; p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Sexual violence is a pertinent issue in nightlife. Programmes aiming to address nightlife-related sexual violence must address the wider social norms that promote sexual violence, and ensure patrons understand the extent and significance of the issue, to increase confidence to positively intervene.

Language: en