Citation
Zhang N, Smith IC, Ginsburg G. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38206536
Abstract
To understand how anxious parents' global psychopathology increases children's risks for depression and suicidality, we tested mediational pathways through which parent global psychopathology was associated with youth depression and suicidality over a six-year period. Parents (n = 136) who had an anxiety disorder at baseline reported global psychopathology and youth internalizing problems. Youth did not have any psychiatric disorder at baseline and they reported self-esteem, perceived control, and perceived parental warmth and rejection at baseline and 1-year follow-up. At 6-year follow-up, youth depression and suicidality were assessed via multiple reporters including the self, parent, and/or an independent evaluator.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Child; Depression; Anxiety; Parental psychopathology; Suicidality