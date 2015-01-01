Abstract

To understand how anxious parents' global psychopathology increases children's risks for depression and suicidality, we tested mediational pathways through which parent global psychopathology was associated with youth depression and suicidality over a six-year period. Parents (n = 136) who had an anxiety disorder at baseline reported global psychopathology and youth internalizing problems. Youth did not have any psychiatric disorder at baseline and they reported self-esteem, perceived control, and perceived parental warmth and rejection at baseline and 1-year follow-up. At 6-year follow-up, youth depression and suicidality were assessed via multiple reporters including the self, parent, and/or an independent evaluator.



RESULTS showed that parental psychopathology had an indirect but not direct effect on youth depression and suicidality via perceived control. No associations were found for the other hypothesized mediators. Perceived control might be a transdiagnostic intervention target in depression and suicide prevention programs for youth exposed to parental anxiety.

