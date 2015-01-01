|
Citation
Liu F, Yu H, Xu Q, Gong J, Huo M, Huang F. Clin. Interv. Aging 2024; 19: 21-29.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Dove Press)
DOI
PMID
38204962
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE: Falls are a significant factor affecting the health of older adults and are closely related to cognitive function. Adopting an effective method to evaluate the risk of falls in older adults is essential for improving their healthcare. This study combined cognitive and motor functions to determine a reliable probe reaction time during water-carrying walking.
Language: en
Keywords
Aged; Humans; Risk Assessment; Water; older adults; falls; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control; *Walking; dual task; probe reaction time; Reaction Time