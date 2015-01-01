|
Citation
|
Hager M, Spencer A, Wegener A, Lee H, Fillion M, Yon J. Cureus 2023; 15(12): e50334.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38205496
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Background Breast trauma is an often under-recognized injury, especially in female polytrauma patients. The purpose of this study was to assess the prevalence of breast injuries and their association with injury severity score (ISS) in trauma patients nationally. Method A retrospective review was performed using data from the National Trauma Data Bank® (NTDB®) from 2016 to 2019, using all applicable International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes for three outlined subgroups (abrasions, contusions, and open wounds/punctures/lacerations) with minors excluded. All continuous variables were tested as non-normally distributed, and all test results for continuous variables used the Kruskal-Wallis test. All categorical variables were tested using a chi-squared test.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
blunt chest trauma; breast; breast injury; breast trauma; motor vehicle accident; penetrating breast injury