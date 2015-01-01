Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Under-resourced communities face disaster preparedness challenges. Research is limited for resettled refugee communities, which have unique preparedness needs. STUDY OBJECTIVE: This study aims to assess disaster preparedness among the refugee community in Clarkston, GA.



METHODS: Twenty-five semi-structured interviews were completed with community stakeholders. Convenience sampling using the snowball method was utilized until thematic saturation was reached. Thematic analysis of interviews was conducted through an inductive, iterative approach by a multidisciplinary team using manual coding and MAXQDA.



RESULTS: Three themes were identified: First, prioritization of routine daily needs took precedence for families over disaster preparedness. Second, communication impacts preparedness. Community members speak different languages and often do not have proficiency in English. Access to resources in native languages and creative communication tactics are important tools. Finally, the study revealed a unique interplay between government, community-based organizations, and the refugee community. A web of formal and informal responses is vital to helping this community in times of need.



CONCLUSION: The refugee community in Clarkston, GA faces challenges, and disaster preparedness may not be top of mind for them. However, clear communication, disaster preparedness planning, and collaboration between government, community-based organizations, and the community are possible areas to focus on to bolster readiness.

