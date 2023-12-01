Abstract

A healthy lifestyle is considered by young people as the adoption of positive behaviors, such as a balanced diet, regular exercise, or the decreased consumption of harmful substances. Living a healthy lifestyle during adolescence promotes a better quality of life and psychological well-being in adulthood. The objective of this research is to identify how a healthy lifestyle is related to stress, self-esteem, and school violence roles. The sample is composed of a total of 743 adolescents aged between 14 and 19 years. The instruments used were the Healthy Lifestyles Questionnaire (CEVS-II), the Student Stress Inventory (SSI-SM), the Rosenberg Self-Esteem Scale (RSES), and an ad hoc questionnaire to evaluate school violence roles. The results obtained indicate that there are negative correlations between healthy lifestyle and stress, but positive correlations between healthy lifestyle and self-esteem. Adolescents who participate in situations of school violence have a higher mean of substance use and stress. However, those who do not experience such situations have higher mean self-esteem and lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition, the fact of suffering stress increases the probability of being a victim or an aggressor. Living a healthy lifestyle can have significant implications for health promotion and positive adolescent development.

Language: en