Abstract

Research suggests participant engagement is a key mediator of mHealth alcohol interventions' effectiveness in reducing alcohol consumption among users. Understanding the features that promote engagement is critical to maximizing the effectiveness of mHealth-delivered alcohol interventions. The purpose of this study was to identify facilitators and barriers to mHealth alcohol intervention utilization among hazardous-drinking participants who were randomized to use either an app (Step Away) or Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot-based intervention for reducing drinking (the Step Away chatbot). We conducted semi-structured interviews from December 2019 to January 2020 with 20 participants who used the app or chatbot for three months, identifying common facilitators and barriers to use. Participants of both interventions reported that tracking their drinking, receiving feedback about their drinking, feeling held accountable, notifications about high-risk drinking times, and reminders to track their drinking promoted continued engagement. Positivity, personalization, gaining insight into their drinking, and daily tips were stronger facilitator themes among bot users, indicating these may be strengths of the AI chatbot-based intervention when compared to a user-directed app. While tracking drinking was a theme among both groups, it was more salient among app users, potentially due to the option to quickly track drinks in the app that was not present with the conversational chatbot. Notification glitches, technology glitches, and difficulty with tracking drinking data were usage barriers for both groups. Lengthy setup processes were a stronger barrier for app users. Repetitiveness of the bot conversation, receipt of non-tailored daily tips, and inability to self-navigate to desired content were reported as barriers by bot users. To maximize engagement with AI interventions, future developers should include tracking to reinforce behavior change self-monitoring and be mindful of repetitive conversations, lengthy setup, and pathways that limit self-directed navigation.

