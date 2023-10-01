|
Maron BJ, Rowin EJ, Maron MS. HeartRhythm Case Rep. 2023; 9(12): 855-857.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
38204836
In early January, commotio cordis (CC) achieved substantial visibility and notoriety as a cause of cardiac arrest on the athletic field when Damar Hamlin, a defensive player for Buffalo, was struck in the chest during a collision with an opponent in a U.S. professional football game. Rapid cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation were life-saving, with the event witnessed by millions on television in real time.
Trauma; Athletes; Cardiac arrest; Commotio cordis; Implantable defibrillator; Sudden cardiac death; Ventricular fibrillation