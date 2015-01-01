Abstract

BACKGROUND: Participant recruitment is a central aspect of human sciences research. Barriers to participant recruitment can be categorised into participant, recruiter and institutional factors. Firearm injury research poses unique barriers to recruitment. This is especially true for rural adolescents, who are at high risk for firearm-related injury and death, and whose voice is often absent in firearms research. In particular, recruitment strategies targeting adolescents should align with developmental changes occurring during this life stage. Identifying strategies to address recruitment barriers tailored to firearm-related research can help future researchers engage rural adolescents in injury prevention efforts.



PURPOSE: The purpose of the current methodology paper is to outline barriers and provide strategies for recruiting rural adolescents in firearms research informed by the Youth Experiences in Rural Washington: Research on Firearm Safety project, a mixed-methods, community-based participatory research study of 13-18 year-olds residing in rural Washington. STRATEGIES: Recruitment barriers and related strategies were organised by participant-related and recruiter-related/institutional-related factors. While carrying out the study, key considerations or strategies which addressed multiple participant and recruiter/institutional factors, emerged with potential to enhance firearm-related research with rural adolescents more broadly. Key considerations included logistics (ie, scheduling flexibility, adequate and aligned incentives), use of a community-based participatory research approach and accounting for developmental stage.



CONCLUSION: Reducing the burden of firearm injury and death for rural adolescents and developing effective interventions requires understanding and navigating recruitment barriers. Strategies used in the current project can guide future qualitative or mixed methods data collection informing firearm injury prevention.

