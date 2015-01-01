|
Citation
Weybright E, Hall A, Ellyson AM, Varrella G, Kuklinski MR, Gause E, Schleimer J, Dalve K, Rowhani-Rahbar A. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38212108
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Participant recruitment is a central aspect of human sciences research. Barriers to participant recruitment can be categorised into participant, recruiter and institutional factors. Firearm injury research poses unique barriers to recruitment. This is especially true for rural adolescents, who are at high risk for firearm-related injury and death, and whose voice is often absent in firearms research. In particular, recruitment strategies targeting adolescents should align with developmental changes occurring during this life stage. Identifying strategies to address recruitment barriers tailored to firearm-related research can help future researchers engage rural adolescents in injury prevention efforts.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; qualitative research; rural