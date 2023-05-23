Abstract

BACKGROUND: Leveraging law enforcement drug seizure data to better respond to the overdose crisis requires an understanding of available evidence and knowledge gaps regarding relationships between drug seizures and overdose mortality.



OBJECTIVE: This scoping review summarized peer-reviewed literature on associations between law enforcement drug seizures and drug-related mortality in the United States (US) in the era of illicitly-manufactured fentanyl, comparing study data sources, measures, methodologies, settings, and findings.



METHODS: We identified 388 non-duplicate records from three online databases searched on May 23, 2023. After title/abstract and full-text screening by two independent reviewers, 14 studies met the criteria for inclusion. The included studies tested the association between a measure related to law enforcement drug seizures and an overdose mortality outcome in the US and were published in English, in peer-reviewed journals, during or after 2013.



RESULTS: Four of 14 studies (29%) included data from the entire US, while the remaining studies focused on an individual state/city/county or a group of states/cities/counties. Synthetic opioid/fentanyl seizures represented the most frequently examined drug seizure category, and overdose deaths overall (involving any drugs) represented the most frequently examined outcome. Most studies used counts/rates of drug seizures, with fewer studies examining dosage/weight, drug combinations, the proportion of drug seizures involving a specific drug, or spatiotemporal distribution. The majority (86%) of studies reported at least one statistically significant positive association between a law enforcement drug seizure measure and an overdose mortality outcome, most consistently for fentanyl-related seizures.



RESULTS were relatively less consistent for seizures involving stimulants and other drugs.



CONCLUSIONS: Studies in this review provided consistent evidence that fentanyl-related seizure measures are positively associated with overdose mortality outcomes, despite the limitations inherent in drug seizure data, even in the absence of available information regarding seizure weight or dosage.

Language: en