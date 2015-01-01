|
Attoh-Okine ND, Corbeil T, Poku O, Kluisza L, Liotta L, Morrison C, Dolezal C, Robbins RN, Kreniske P, Abrams EJ, Wiznia A, Mellins CA. J. Acquir. Immune Defic. Syndr. (LWW) 2024; 95(2): 107-116.
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38211957
INTRODUCTION: Because of privacy and ethical concerns, the data cannot be made available because of the sensitivity of the HIV data and the relatively small sample and ease of identifying people if a few demographics are known.Few studies have examined intimate partner violence (IPV) victimization among adolescents and young adults (AYAs) with perinatally acquired HIV-infection (PHIV) or perinatal HIV exposure without infection (PHEU) in the United States. The purpose of this study was to (1) estimate lifetime and past-year prevalence of IPV victimization and (2) examine correlates of IPV victimization by subtype (physical, psychological, and sexual) and severity (low, moderate, and severe).
Language: en