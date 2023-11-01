Abstract

PURPOSE: Male gender expression (MGE), which is shaped by sociocultural pressures around masculinity, has been previously associated with health. This study examines associations of adolescent social network variables and school gender norms with MGE changes from adolescence to young adulthood, and associations of these changes with young adult substance use.



METHODS: Analyzing data from Waves I (1994-95, adolescents, aged 12-18) and IV (2008-09, young adults, 24-32) of a nationally representative longitudinal cohort study, male participants' MGE was assessed in each wave using a validated, empirically derived measure. Linear regression was used to evaluate associations of adolescent-to-young adult MGE changes between waves with adolescent social network characteristics and school gender norms. Logistic regression was used to examine associations between adolescent-to-young adult MGE changes and young adult substance uses (cigarette, marijuana, heavy alcohol, and recreational drug use, and prescription drug misuse).



RESULTS: Among 4,776 male participants, adolescent-to-young adult MGE changes were significantly associated with school gender norms such that adolescents whose MGE markedly departed from their schools' average exhibited greater MGE changes in the direction of their schools' average (β = -0.83, p <.01) relative to those who were more similar to school means. Adolescent-to-young adult increases in MGE were significantly associated with greater odds of all young adult substance use behaviors except prescription drug misuse.



DISCUSSION: Adolescents' MGE relative to other males at their school was associated with MGE changes toward school norms, with implications for young adult substance use. Adolescent gender norms may be an underexplored strategy for interventions to reduce substance misuse.

