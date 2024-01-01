|
Chen Y, Luo J, Jiang L, Shi W, Jia P, Zhang J, Zhao L. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38211752
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) could lead to serious problems (exp. suicidal attempts) among children and adolescents. Positive youth development (PYD) focuses on comprehensive development instead of a single problem. This study aims to explore the longitudinal relationship between NSSI and PYD among Chinese children and adolescents.
Language: en
Children; Adolescents; Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI); Positive youth development (PYD)