Citation
Ke J, Wu J, Zhao W, Wang Y, Zhang Z, Tong Q, Guo Z, Wen Y, Li N, Yu F, Xie S, Zhu C, Wang K, Zhang L. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38211755
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There is evidence indicating that childhood maltreatment is linked to the occurrence of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Nevertheless, the association between childhood maltreatment and the automatic-negative reinforcement aspect of NSSI remains understudied. Chapman's (2006) experiential avoidance model posits that the main factor in sustaining NSSI is negative reinforcement, specifically through the avoidance or escape from distressful emotional experiences. The current study examines a conceptual framework based on this theory and the available literature that explores the potential mediation role of alexithymia in the relation between childhood maltreatment and the automatic-negative reinforcement of NSSI. Additionally, this study investigates how this process may be influenced by individuals' attitudes toward seeking professional help.
Language: en
Keywords
Childhood maltreatment; Alexithymia; Automatic-negative reinforcement; Help-seeking attitudes; Nonsuicidal self-injury