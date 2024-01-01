Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is evidence indicating that childhood maltreatment is linked to the occurrence of non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI). Nevertheless, the association between childhood maltreatment and the automatic-negative reinforcement aspect of NSSI remains understudied. Chapman's (2006) experiential avoidance model posits that the main factor in sustaining NSSI is negative reinforcement, specifically through the avoidance or escape from distressful emotional experiences. The current study examines a conceptual framework based on this theory and the available literature that explores the potential mediation role of alexithymia in the relation between childhood maltreatment and the automatic-negative reinforcement of NSSI. Additionally, this study investigates how this process may be influenced by individuals' attitudes toward seeking professional help.



METHODS: 3657 adolescents (1616 females) completed questionnaires regarding childhood maltreatment, alexithymia, help-seeking attitudes, the NSSI, and its functions.



RESULTS: The findings of the study exposed a positive link between childhood maltreatment and the automatic-negative reinforcement of NSSI, with the mediating role of alexithymia. Interestingly, it was unexpected to discover that individuals with high help-seeking attitudes experienced an intensification of the relationship between childhood maltreatment and both alexithymia and the automatic-negative reinforcement of NSSI. LIMITATION: The study's cross-sectional design hindered the inference of causality.



CONCLUSION: The present study demonstrated that it is crucial to consider the impact of both alexithymia and help-seeking attitudes in adolescents who have experienced maltreatment. These findings hold implications for preventive interventions that target the reduction of NSSI behaviors driven by automatic-negative reinforcement.

