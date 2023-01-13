Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a common cause of death and disability, the incidence of which in northern Sweden is not fully investigated. This study classifies and characterize epidemiological and demographic features of TBIs in a defined population in Umeå county, Sweden. Specifically, to evaluate frequencies of (1) intracranial lesions detected with computed tomography (CT), (2) need for emergency intervention, and (3) hospital admission, in minimal, mild, moderate, and severe TBI, respectively.



METHODS: The data were gathered from 4057 TBI patients visiting our emergency room (ER) during a two-year period (2015-2016), of whom 56% were men and approximately 95% had minimal TBIs (Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), score 15).



RESULTS: Of all injuries, 97.8% were mild (GCS 14-15), 1.7% were moderate (GCS 9-13), and 0.5% were severe (GCS < 9). CT scans were performed on 46% of the patients, with 28% being hospitalized. A high annual TBI incidence of 1350 cases per 100,000 citizens was found. The mortality rate was 0.5% with the majority as expected in the elderly group (>80 years).



CONCLUSIONS: Minimal TBIs were not as mild as previously reported, with a relatively high frequency of abnormal CT findings and a high mortality rate. No emergency intervention was required in patients in the GCS 13-15 group with normal CT scans. These findings have implications for clinical practice in the ER with the suggestion to include biomarkers to reduce unnecessary CT scans.

