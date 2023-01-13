|
Magnusson BM, Koskinen LOD. J. Clin. Med. 2023; 13(1).
38202015
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a common cause of death and disability, the incidence of which in northern Sweden is not fully investigated. This study classifies and characterize epidemiological and demographic features of TBIs in a defined population in Umeå county, Sweden. Specifically, to evaluate frequencies of (1) intracranial lesions detected with computed tomography (CT), (2) need for emergency intervention, and (3) hospital admission, in minimal, mild, moderate, and severe TBI, respectively.
traumatic brain injury; intervention; admission; CT scan; demographics; epidemiological; Glasgow Coma Scale; outcome; prospective