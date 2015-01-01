Abstract

This letter to the editor aims to prompt medical students, residents, and sleep medicine fellows to actively support the implementation of delayed school start times in middle and high schools, considering the significant impact it holds for children and adolescents. During puberty, research has demonstrated that circadian changes result in a sleep-phase delay among adolescents, leading them to sleep and wake up later compared to other age groups. This, coupled with early school start times, contributes to sleep deprivation within this patient population, increasing the likelihood of drowsy driving accidents, mental health problems, academic underperformance, and a predisposition to chronic illnesses like diabetes mellitus and hypertension. As medical students, residents, and fellows in the field of sleep, we must prioritize advocating for healthy sleep and addressing the issue of early school start times. By doing so, we can safeguard the future of medicine and society, ensuring the well-being and success of our middle and high school students.

