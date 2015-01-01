Abstract

BACKGROUND: Eating disorder (ED) symptoms have been associated with different types of traumatic events, such as exposure to sexual and physical violence, and emotional abuse. However, the relation between ED symptoms and community violence exposure (CVE) is underexplored, despite the latter's adverse effects on many aspects of adolescent functioning. The primary aim of this study was to evaluate the relation between CVE and ED symptoms in adolescents, while also investigating the potential mediating and moderating roles of posttraumatic stress (PTS) symptoms, gender, and ethnicity.



METHODS: Data were collected longitudinally over two consecutive years in the city of New Haven, CT, in the United States. Participants were 2612 adolescent students from the public school system (1397 girls and 1215 boys) with an average age of 12.8 years (SD = 1.29). The students were comprised of several different ethnic groups, including Caucasians, African Americans and Hispanic Americans. Associations between CVE (no exposure, witnessing, and victimization) and PTS symptoms at year one, and ED symptoms (thoughts and compensatory behaviors) at year two, were assessed with self-rating instruments. Moderation and mediation analyses were conducted using a variant of linear regression (Hayes PROCESS macro).



RESULTS: ED symptoms at year two were significantly associated with both witnessing and being a victim of community violence at year one, with most or all of the relations being explained by PTS symptoms. Overall, neither gender nor ethnicity had a meaningful moderating effect in the observed relations.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings support the notion that assessing and addressing PTS symptoms might be beneficial when treating individuals with ED symptoms who have experienced community violence, irrespective of gender or ethnicity.

