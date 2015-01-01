|
Citation
Isaksson M, Isaksson J, Schwab-Stone M, Ruchkin V. J. Eat. Disord. 2024; 12(1): e6.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group -BMC)
DOI
PMID
38212849
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Eating disorder (ED) symptoms have been associated with different types of traumatic events, such as exposure to sexual and physical violence, and emotional abuse. However, the relation between ED symptoms and community violence exposure (CVE) is underexplored, despite the latter's adverse effects on many aspects of adolescent functioning. The primary aim of this study was to evaluate the relation between CVE and ED symptoms in adolescents, while also investigating the potential mediating and moderating roles of posttraumatic stress (PTS) symptoms, gender, and ethnicity.
Language: en
Keywords
Gender; Ethnicity; Longitudinal studies; Community violence; Eating disorders; Mediation analysis; Moderation analysis; Posttraumatic stress disorders