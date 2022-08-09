Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although many studies worldwide have reported on violence against health care workers, there is a lack of homogeneous data for understanding the current state of the issue. Conducting a global survey required a robust team organisation structure, unique dissemination strategies, and continual networking to maintain and propagate the pool of survey collaborators and responders. Here we aimed to describe the strategies that helped us carry out a global survey-based study, the lessons learned, and provide a practical roadmap for future large-scale cross-sectional studies.



METHODS: We conducted this cross-sectional survey-based study from 6 June to 9 August 2022, basing it on the 'Hub and Spoke' model, with a single core team and subgroups in different regions managed by country leads. The key steps included team organisation, strategy formulation for survey dissemination and data collection, social media launch, and conducting a post-survey analysis amongst the collaborators. The core team convened weekly via video conference to discuss the modus operandi. The language barrier was managed through audio translation or by shifting to 'an interviewer-administered' questionnaire.



RESULTS: The core team included 11 members from seven countries, followed by 28 country leads from 110 countries. We also gathered 80 regional collaborators who provided feedback and spread the message. The Violence Study of Healthcare Workers and Systems (ViSHWaS) returned 5500 responses globally. Guiding principles garnered through this collaborative project include focusing on effective team organisation, ensuring external validation of survey tool, personalised communication, global networking, timely communication for maintaining momentum, and addressing regional limitations. The post-survey analysis showed that WhatsApp messaging was the most common modality used for survey dissemination, followed by in-person meetings and text messaging. We noted that the successful techniques were direct communication with respondents, regular progress updates, responsiveness to regional and country lead needs, and timely troubleshooting. The most common barriers for the respondents were limitations in language proficiency, technical fallouts, lack of compliance with, and difficulty understanding the questionnaire.



CONCLUSIONS: In this global survey-based study of more than 5500 responses from over 110 countries, we noted valuable lessons in team management, survey dissemination, and addressing barriers to collaborative research.

Language: en