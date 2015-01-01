|
Citation
Sherk A. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)
DOI
PMID
38206668
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Governments generate substantial revenue from the distribution and sale of alcoholic beverages. However, the use of this alcohol results in considerable public costs of healthcare, criminal justice and economic loss of production. As comparisons of these two sides of the same coin are limited, this study aims to estimate this net alcohol surplus or deficit in Canada and each province/territory for a fourteen-year study period.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; alcohol deficit; alcohol policy; economic cost of alcohol use study; government revenue from alcohol; per-drink alcohol deficit; total alcohol consumption; total alcohol sold