Abstract

Poisoning by household cleaners is the second most frequent cause of poisoning in the pediatric-age group after drug intake (Gummin DD, et al., Clin Toxicol (Phila) 2020; 58: 1360–1541). Degreasing agents are caustic substances whose components differ from each other (Hoffman RS, et al., N Engl J Med 2020; 382: 1739–1748)



Serious, life-threatening poisonings should be treated in pediatric intensive care units (PICU), and sometimes rapid administration of extracorporeal treatments to remove toxins is required (Roberts DM, et al., Crit Care Med 2015; 43: 461–472). There is insufficient data in the literature on severe poisoning with degreasers. This report involves the successful treatment of an adolescent, who ingested large amounts of a degreaser to commit suicide. Ethical approval was obtained from the hospital and the patient's parents

