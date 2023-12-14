|
Citation
|
Jang H, Lee S, Park S, Kang B, Choi H. Korean J. Women Health Nurs. 2023; 29(4): 348-356.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Korean Society of Women Health Nursing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38204394
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This study aims to analyze the number of suicide deaths in women, trends in suicide mortality, characteristics of suicide by age, and outcomes of suicide means over the past decade (2011- 2021) in South Korea.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adult; Aged; Humans; Female; Young Adult; Suicide; Mortality; Women; East Asian People; *Suicide/trends; Carbon Monoxide; Republic of Korea/epidemiology