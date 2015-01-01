|
Weeks JD, Elgaddal N. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2024; 73(1): e25.
(Copyright © 2024, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
38206872
In 2022, 7.1% of children and adolescents aged 5-17 years had been the victim of violence or witnessed violence in their neighborhood. Percentages were higher among children and adolescents with disabilities (13.9%) than children and adolescents without disabilities (6.0%). This pattern was observed among children and adolescents aged 5-11 years (12.0% versus 4.8%) and those aged 12-17 years (15.6% versus 7.5%). Percentages increased with age among children and adolescents without disabilities from 4.8% among those aged 5-11 years to 7.5% among those aged 12-17 years. Percentages also increased with age for those with disabilities, but the observed difference (12.0% versus 15.6%) was not significant.
