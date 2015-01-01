Abstract

In 2022, 7.1% of children and adolescents aged 5-17 years had been the victim of violence or witnessed violence in their neighborhood. Percentages were higher among children and adolescents with disabilities (13.9%) than children and adolescents without disabilities (6.0%). This pattern was observed among children and adolescents aged 5-11 years (12.0% versus 4.8%) and those aged 12-17 years (15.6% versus 7.5%). Percentages increased with age among children and adolescents without disabilities from 4.8% among those aged 5-11 years to 7.5% among those aged 12-17 years. Percentages also increased with age for those with disabilities, but the observed difference (12.0% versus 15.6%) was not significant.



* With 95% CIs indicated with error bars.



† Based on an affirmative response to the survey question, "Has (child) ever been the victim of violence or witnessed violence in his/her neighborhood?"



§ Disability is defined by responses in 13 core functioning domains: 1) seeing, 2) hearing, 3) mobility, 4) self-care, 5) communication, 6) learning, 7) remembering, 8) concentrating, 9) accepting change, 10) controlling behavior, 11) making friends, 12) anxiety, and 13) depression. Children and adolescents who were reported to have "a lot of difficulty" or "cannot do at all" to at least one of the domains 1-11 or "daily" to domains 12 or 13 are classified in the with disabilities category. Children and adolescents with "no difficulty" or "some difficulty" to all domains 1-11 and "never," "a few times a year," "monthly," or "weekly" to domains 12 and 13 are classified in the without disabilities category.



¶ Estimates are based on household interviews of a sample of the civilian, noninstitutionalized U.S. population.

