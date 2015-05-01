Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The objective of this study was to assess demographic, clinical, and psychosocial factors associated with pediatric substance exposures, describe the medical evaluation, and identify factors associated with social work (SW) and hospital-based child protection team (CPT) safety assessments and reports to child protective services (CPS).



METHODS: We retrospectively reviewed charts of electronic medical records for children ages 0 to 72 months presenting for accidental ingestion evaluated May 1, 2015 to May 1, 2021 at a level 1 pediatric trauma center. Cases of environmental exposures, iatrogenic medication errors, dosing errors, and allergies/adverse reactions were excluded. Data were analyzed using descriptive statistics; χ2 and multivariable logistic regression analysis assessed factors associated with two primary outcomes of interest, SW/CPT assessment and CPS report.



RESULTS: Among 773 total cases of substance exposures during the studied time frame, 27% were referred to SW/CPT for further safety assessments and 15.4% were reported to CPS. Being admitted to the hospital, prescription medication or recreational/illegal/illicit substance exposures, and increasing psychosocial risk factors were found to be significantly associated with referrals. Age, race, and insurance status were not found to be associated. Toxicology screening was performed in only 24.7% of cases. Of those eligible for further imaging per hospital protocol, skeletal surveys were obtained in 5.5% of cases and head imaging was obtained in 9% of cases.



CONCLUSIONS: There is significant variability in pediatric substance exposure assessment practices. Disparities based on demographic characteristics are uncommon. Perceived severity of condition, exposures involving recreational/illegal/illicit substances, and greater prevalence of family psychosocial adversities are associated with higher rates of SW/CPT assessment and CPS reports.

