Krishna S, Dubrosa F, Milanaik R. Pediatrics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics)
38204377
Abstract
The widespread availability of artificial intelligence (AI) has not only introduced extensive benefits to society, but also new dangers. One disturbing consequence of AI usage is the production and dissemination of virtual child sexual abuse material (VCSAM), which poses imminent risks to pediatric and adolescent populations. This discussion aims to shed light on the dangers and implications of VCSAM for pediatric populations, along with the cautionary measures needed to combat them.
Language: en