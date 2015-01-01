SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mantler T, Yates J, Shillington KJ, Tryphonopoulos P, Jackson KT. PLOS Glob. Public Health 2024; 4(1): e0002775.

(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pgph.0002775

38206891

PMC10783760

Bolstering women's resilience in the context of gender-based violence (GBV) requires attention to structural conditions needed to support women to thrive, particularly in rural communities. This cross-sectional study explored how resilience was influenced by structural violence in rural Ontario among women experiencing GBV (n = 14) and service providers in the GBV sector (n = 12). Interviews were conducted and revealed forms of structural violence that undermine resilience for women experiencing GBV in rural communities, including 1) housing- gentrification, short-term rentals of residential properties, and long waitlists, 2) income- fighting for enough money to survive, 3) safety- abusers gaming the system, and 4) access- successes and new barriers. Structural conditions must be attended to as they are prerequisites required to build resilience.


Language: en
