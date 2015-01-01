Abstract

The Internet of Vehicles (IoV) is one of the developing paradigms that integrates the automotive industry with the Internet of Things (IoT). The evolution of traditional Vehicular Ad-hoc Networks (VANETs), which are a layered framework for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), is employed to provide Quality of Service (QoS) to end users in hazardous situations. VANETs can set up ad-hoc networks and share information among themselves using Peer-to-Peer (P2P) communication. Dynamic properties in VANETs such as dynamic topology, node mobility, sparse vehicle distribution, and bandwidth constraints can have an impact on scalability, routing, and security. This can result in frequent link failures, instability, reliability, and QOS concerns, as well as the inherent complexity of NP-hard problems. Researchers have proposed several techniques to achieve stability; the most prominent one is clustering, which relies on mobility metrics. However, existing clustering techniques generate overwhelming clusters, resulting in greater resource consumption, communication overhead, and hop count, which may lead to increased latency. Therefore, the primary objective is to achieve stability by increasing cluster lifetime, which is accomplished by generating optimal clusters. A nature-inspired meta-heuristic algorithm titled African Vulture Optimization Based Clustering Algorithm (AVOCA) is implemented to achieve it. The proposed algorithm can achieve load optimization with efficient resource utilization by mitigating hidden node challenges and ensuring communication proficiency. By maintaining an equilibrium state between the exploration and exploitation phases, AVOCA avoids local optima. The paper explores a taxonomy of the techniques used in Cluster Head (CH) selection, coordination, and maintenance to achieve stability with lower communication costs. We evaluated the effectiveness of AVOCA using various network grid sizes, transmission ranges, and network nodes. The results show that AVOCA generates 40% less clusters when compared to the Clustering Algorithm Based on Moth-Flame Optimization for VANETs (CAMONET). AVOCA generates 45% less clusters when compared to Self-Adaptive Multi-Kernel Clustering for Urban VANETs (SAMNET), AVOCA generates 43% less clusters when compared to Intelligent Whale Optimization Algorithm (i-WOA) and AVOCA generates 38% less clusters when compared to Harris Hawks Optimization (HHO). The results show that AVOCA outperforms state-of-the-art algorithms in generating optimal clusters.

