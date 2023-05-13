|
Zarzar TR, Rosen DL, Ashkin EA. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38204367
People with serious mental illness (such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, or bipolar I disorder) constitute a disproportionate share of the United States prison population. Like people in the general prison population, nearly all individuals with serious mental illness are released within a few years, and their community reentry often results in poor linkages to health care, increased morbidity and mortality rates, and high social and financial costs. People with serious mental illness have more comorbid conditions and worse cardiometabolic health and age-adjusted mortality rates than individuals without serious mental illness and may be affected more profoundly by poor care continuity at prison release.
Primary care; Community psychiatry; Criminal justice; Formerly Incarcerated Transition (FIT) Wellness clinic; Jails and prisons; Mental health services