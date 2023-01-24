SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wu L, Zhang W, Yuan D, Youn I, Jia W. Sensors (Basel) 2023; 24(1).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s24010243

38203106

PMC10781305

When conventional delivery vehicles are driven over complex terrain, large vibrations can seriously affect vehicle-loaded equipment and cargo. Semi-active vehicle-mounted vibration isolation control based on road preview can improve the stability of loaded cargo and instruments by enabling them to have lower vertical acceleration. A combined dynamic model including a vehicle and platform is developed first. In order to obtain a non-linear relationship between damping force and input current, a continuous damping control damper model is developed, and the corresponding external characteristic tests are carried out. Because some conventional control algorithms cannot handle complex constraints and preview information, a model predictive control algorithm based on forward road preview and input constraints is designed. Finally, simulations and real tests of the whole vehicle vibration environment are carried out. The results show that the proposed model predictive control based on road preview can effectively improve vibration isolation performance of the vehicle-mounted platform.


Language: en

input constraints; model predictive control; road preview; semi-active vehicle-mounted vibration isolation platform; vibration environment test

