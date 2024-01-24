Abstract

Systematically and comprehensively enhancing road traffic safety using artificial intelligence (AI) is of paramount importance, and it is gradually becoming a crucial framework in smart cities. Within this context of heightened attention, we propose to utilize machine learning (ML) to optimize and ameliorate pedestrian crossing predictions in intelligent transportation systems, where the crossing process is vital to pedestrian crossing behavior. Compared with traditional analytical models, the application of OpenCV image recognition and machine learning methods can analyze the mechanisms of pedestrian crossing behaviors with greater accuracy, thereby more precisely judging and simulating pedestrian violations in crossing. Authentic pedestrian crossing behavior data were extracted from signalized intersection scenarios in Chinese cities, and several machine learning models, including decision trees, multilayer perceptrons, Bayesian algorithms, and support vector machines, were trained and tested. In comparing the various models, the results indicate that the support vector machine (SVM) model exhibited optimal accuracy in predicting pedestrian crossing probabilities and speeds, and it can be applied in pedestrian crossing prediction and traffic simulation systems in intelligent transportation.

