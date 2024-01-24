Abstract

Given that sensor-based perception systems are utilized in autonomous vehicle applications, it is essential to validate such systems to ensure their robustness before they are deployed. In this study, we propose a comprehensive simulation-based process to verify and enhance the robustness of sensor-based perception systems in relation to corruption. Firstly, we introduce a methodology and scenario-based corruption generation tool for creating a variety of simulated test scenarios. These scenarios can effectively mimic real-world traffic environments, with a focus on corruption types that are related to safety concerns. An effective corruption similarity filtering algorithm is then proposed to eliminate corruption types with high similarity and identify representative corruption types that encompass all considered corruption types. As a result, we can create efficient test scenarios for corruption-related robustness with reduced testing time and comprehensive scenario coverage. Subsequently, we conduct vulnerability analysis on object detection models to identify weaknesses and create an effective training dataset for enhancing model vulnerability. This improves the object detection models' tolerance to weather and noise-related corruptions, ultimately enhancing the robustness of the perception system. We use case studies to demonstrate the feasibility and effectiveness of the proposed procedures for verifying and enhancing robustness. Furthermore, we investigate the impact of various "similarity overlap threshold" parameter settings on scenario coverage, effectiveness, scenario complexity (size of training and testing datasets), and time costs.

