Zhang X, Pan Z, Song Z, Zhang Y, Li W, Ding S. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(1).

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s24010297

38203159

PMC10781224

Most navigation aids for visually impaired individuals require users to pay close attention and actively understand the instructions or feedback of guidance, which impose considerable cognitive loads in long-term usage. To tackle the issue, this study proposes a cognitive burden-free electronic travel aid for individuals with visual impairments. Utilizing human instinctive compliance in response to external force, we introduce the "Aerial Guide Dog", a helium balloon aerostat drone designed for indoor guidance, which leverages gentle tugs in real time for directional guidance, ensuring a seamless and intuitive guiding experience. The introduced Aerial Guide Dog has been evaluated in terms of directional guidance and path following in the pilot study, focusing on assessing its accuracy in orientation and the overall performance in navigation. Preliminary results show that the Aerial Guide Dog, utilizing Ultra-Wideband (UWB) spatial positioning and Measurement Unit (IMU) angle sensors, consistently maintained minimal deviation from the targeting direction and designated path, while imposing negligible cognitive burdens on users while completing the guidance tasks.


Language: en

Humans; Animals; Pilot Projects; Cognition; *Aircraft; *Service Animals; cognitive load; Dogs; Electronics; indoor electronic travel aid; visual impairment; wearable assistive devices

